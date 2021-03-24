Colleen Stoddart, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Colleen was born on October 8, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Milton John and Caroline Jensen Kelley. She grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1947. She went on to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. On April 13, 1951, she married Duane Arvin Stoddart. Together they had 5 children: Robert, Steven, Karey, Mauri, and Kelly. They lived in many areas including Idaho, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving the youth and as a humanitarian. Colleen had several hobbies such as seamstress, painting, master cake decorator, a master quilter, horticulturist, gardener, and was an expert on birds. Her daughters said: "Mom was kind and had unconditional love for others and taught by example.", "I want to be just like my mom was." and "Our mom was thoughtful, loud, humble, and my best friend." She is survived by her daughters: Karey (Larry) Hart-Crook of Orangevale, CA, Mauri (Marlin) Snoke-Ordway of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kelly Stoddart-Bentz of Idaho Falls, ID; her brother, Donald (Nancy) Kelley of Idaho Falls, ID; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Stoddart; and her sons: Robert Stoddart Jr. and Steven Duane Stoddart. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Idaho Falls 39th Ward, 7940 North 35th West, Osgood, with Bishop Garrett Marshall officiating. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at Grant Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortaury.com. Colleen 10/8/1929 - 3/20/2021Stoddart
