Myrna Jean Stallings Stoddart, 91, of Idaho Falls, died December 15, 2020, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho. She was under the care of Keystone Hospice. She was born on a farm on February 14, 1929, in Lewisville, Idaho to Irvin S. and Iva Lords Stallings. She was the second of four children. Myrna grew up in Lewisville attended school at Lewisville Elementary and Midway High School. On December 2, 1949. she married Gerald "Jake" Hyrum Stoddart in Idaho Falls at the home of Jake's parents. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on February 8, 1965. Myrna worked for Reed Drug in Rigby, Idaho, The Utah Idaho Sugar Company, and Challenge Dairy in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Myrna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). She served as the Primary President, in the Relief Society presidency, and in the Young Women's program. Jake and Myrna served an LDS mission at the Idaho Falls Visitor's Center. Myrna enjoyed many things such as bowling, line dancing, snowmobiling, boating, traveling to many parts of the country, and spending winters in Arizona after retirement. She had many cherished memories of spending time with family and friends at their cabin in Island Park. However, her greatest love was her family! She is survived by daughters: Vicki Stoddart of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Kally (Rob) Barker of Livermore, California; two sons: Bob (Shannon) Stoddart of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rick (Robyn) Stoddart of Boise, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren; a brother, Sherril (Shirley) Stallings of Burley, Idaho; her sister, Jylene Morgan of Eagle, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald 'Jake' Stoddart; her parents and a brother, Boyd Stallings. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Stonehaven Ward Chapel, 2055 Coronado, with First Counselor Kirk Astel officiating. The family will meet with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be at the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Myrna 2/14/1929 - 12/15/2020Jean Stoddart
