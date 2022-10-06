Betty Sheree Wolfley Stokes December 8, 1935 - October 2, 2022 Betty Sheree Wolfley Stokes, 86, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022 at her home in Salmon, Idaho. Betty was born on December 8, 1935, in Afton, Wyoming to Carmen Sylvia Kellersburger and Edgar Rudolf Wolfley. She learned to work hard by helping at home milking cows, mopping floors and helping with her five younger brothers. Betty's true passion was the piano which her mother patiently taught her to play. It wasn’t until her father locked the piano for a month because she didn’t finish her chores that she realized just how much she loved it. That seemed like the longest month to her. She attended a four-room elementary school in Wyoming. When her family decided to move to Salmon, Idaho, they sent Betty and her brother, Boyd, ahead of them, so she could begin her High School years there. The two of them lived in a little log house until the family could join them. Betty was very grateful for that time they were able to spend together as Boyd passed away a few years later. On October 5, 1952, Salmon High School held their first homecoming day celebration, where Betty was crowned Salmon High School’s homecoming queen. She actively participated in her church and school activities such as operettas, singing and playing the piano, graduating in 1953. She met her eternal companion, Dean Stokes, while asking him for directions to a Young Women’s activity. At that moment, he thought, "I'm going to marry her someday." She married her high school sweetheart, Dean, in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 15, 1954 They moved to Olympia, Washington, where Dean attended school at St. Martin’s College on a basketball scholarship while Betty worked to help finance living expenses. The following year, they moved to Provo, Utah where Dean attended Brigham Young University. While he attended BYU, they had their first two children, Gary and Connie. She babysat to supplement their income after Gary was born. After Dean graduated, they moved back to their hometown, Salmon, Idaho where Dean taught and coached basketball and track. Betty was very supportive of Dean in his coaching and was seen regularly at the games, seated next to the team. Betty sacrificed for her family and supported them in all of their activities. She loved flowers and helped in the garden, canning fruits and vegetables for her family. She cooked everything from scratch and was extremely careful and thrifty as she was taught to be during the depression years. Betty took on many part-time jobs during their marriage. Betty was involved in the community and used her love of music to play for different churches, funerals, wedding and community events. During Dean’s retirement years, one of her favorite things to do was to play the piano while he sang. It didn’t matter where or when, if there was an audience or not, she just loved to play the piano. Betty had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She faithfully attended church and served in many ward and stake capacities: Relief Society, Young Women’s and Primary organizations. She was able to use her talents as stake music director, chorister and organist. As chorister, she always made sure the congregation stayed at an upbeat tempo! Betty was a dedicated, loving mother to her six children. She greeted her children with her beautiful smile each morning. She encouraged them to follow Christ and to treat others with love. She was a great cook and worked hard to make their home a place where her children wanted to be. What mattered most to her was her faith and family, not things. She was genuine, spoke her mind and tried to be a disciple of Christ. She loved those around her and had a true love for her community. Betty was a grandmother to twenty-five grandchildren and when they came to visit, she was actively involved with them, playing games, reading stories, cooking, camping, picnicking, singing and playing the piano. Dean and Betty celebrated their 59th anniversary together before Dean’s passing. Within that same year, she lost her eldest son, Gary, on her birthday. She overcame adversity with the help of her faith, family and friends and continued to be the bright light that we all know and love today. She lived independently until her passing. Betty will be missed greatly by all those who knew her, especially her children. She is survived by: Connie (Bryant) Hafen, Teri Thompson Stokes Crouch (Gary), Ray (Valerie) Stokes, Rita (John) Lee, Kent (Amy) Stokes and Paula (Kevin) Cox, 25 grandchildren and at last count, 35 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Stokes, her son, Gary, her parents, her siblings, Patsy (Wynn) Stokes, Boyd, Dale and Kim. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00am with a visitation from 9:30-10:45 at: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 400 S Daisy St Salmon, ID 83467 Interment will be at the Salmon Cemetery. Betty Stokes
