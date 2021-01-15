Sarah was born in Waco, Texas. She has lived in Germany, North Carolina, Montana, along with Texas, Idaho, and Colorado. She completed school at Westside Elementary, Eagle Rock Junior High, and graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1999. She attended Idaho State University. Drama and theater were among her favorites. Her love was Opera. She was a very talented seamstress, always adorning her children in beautiful clothing. Sarah's life, love, and joy was taking care of her babies. Making sure each of them were very well taken care of. She always took time to let each of them know just how much she loved each one of them. Her beautiful smiles along with her beautiful spirit will live on in all of our hearts each and every day until we meet again. Sarah's favorite places she lived or visited were Germany, New York, and Noah's Ark in Kentucky, and the Creation Museum. Survived in death by her mother Lavon Stoneberg of Idaho Falls, Idaho, her birth father, Bill Huninghake, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sister Andrea Michelle Anderson of Boise, Idaho, and her two favorite and love nieces K' bree Monique Anderson and Taylor Miray Anderson. Her children Olivia Rae (14) Elizabeth Jane(12) Alexander Jayden (9), and the children's birth father, Daniel Humpherys, all of Colorado Springs Colorado. The children are currently living with their father in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sarah also had a deceased baby son who was named Michael. She also left behind her adopted sisters, Sabrina Thompson, Samantha Vanleuven Candace Thompson, all of Arizona. Sarah was preceded in death by her baby son Michael, father, Keith Ray Stoneberg, brother, Nathan Ray Stoneberg, and brother, Jeremiah Seith Stoneberg both of Arizona. Also her two grandfathers and grandmothers. Sarah loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She knew 100% for sure that she would be in heaven with Jesus when she died. Sarah 10/3/1980 - 11/30/2020Stoneberg Humpherys
