With family by her side, Jenny Storer, 43, of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away January 2, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born to Brad Storer and Julie Faber in Idaho Falls, ID, on April 10, 1975. She was raised in Idaho Falls by her father and Melonie Jensen-Storer. Jenny graduated from Skyline High School and went to Boise State University and studied English Literature. Jenny moved to Portland, OR, after leaving college. There she met the love of her life, Sam Alpher. Sam and Jenny were together for 16 years. Through this relationship, the Alpher family acquired a loving daughter, sister, cousin and niece in Jenny and Jenny acquired Walter, the cat. She loved to dress Walter up for Christmas in antlers, much to Walter's dismay. Jenny's hobbies included reading as many books as possible in record time, beach and riverside cleanup (SOLVE) in Portland, being an avid foodie, playing the violin, music, and correcting everyone on their grammar and punctuation. (She would have A LOT to say about how this is written right now). Jenny was a Marketing Director for several companies. She had a great knack for "getting the tough job done" and even was able to get one of her client's guacamole featured last minute on the Kelly Ripa show. Jenny is survived by her fiance, Sam Alpher, Chevy Chase, MD; her father, Brad (Carolyn) Storer, Idaho Falls, ID; her mother, Julie Faber, Burlington, WY; her brothers, Kent (Rainey) Storer, Nampa, ID; Michael (Marisa) Storer, Idaho Falls, ID; and Clint (Becka) McMackin, Mollala, OR; her sisters, Wendy (Corey) Landon, Idaho Falls, ID; Heather (Ezekiel) Storer, Denver, CO; Brittany (Kevin) Harris, Salt Lake City, UT; and Tahnee (Scotty) Kebler, Burlington, Wy. She also leaves her maternal grandparents, Donna and Neil Stanger, of Burlington, WY. She is also survived by and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard Storer and Chad Storer and Paternal Grandparents Lorus and May Storer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to help with medical costs. Donations can be made via: https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-jenny-storer Jennifer 4/10/1975 - 1/2/2019Lynn Storer