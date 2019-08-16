Jessie Elaine Bird Storer, 90, eternal companion, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother joined her sweetheart Dean J. Storer on Tues., Aug. 13, 2019. She was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Milo, Idaho to Lewis and Grace (Leavitt) Bird. She had 10 brothers and sisters. She grew up and attended schools in Milo graduating from Ucon High School where she was crowned Senior Sweetheart. She married her sweetheart Dean J. Storer on June 11, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They made their home in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with 4 children. Darwin, Betty, Valorie & Judy. Her children and family were her life and passion. She would always be there to love and support them. She served in the LDS church in many capacities. She loved the youth. She was involved in drama, MIA Road Shows and in community plays. She helped direct several 24th of July productions. She loved to sing and loved the singing sisters and other opportunities to sing that came to her. She and her husband Dean served in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. They made many special friends and felt our Saviors love while serving there. She and her sister Joann Petersen started and ran D & L Dry Cleaners starting in 1963. They loved working together and the company grew into a thriving business. She loved going to study group where a group of special friends met every other week for 66 years to study the scriptures and other church inspired books. They supported each other in all aspects of their lives and were best friends. She had a special gift of making people feel comfortable and special. They were often drawn to her because of her love of people and her ability to encourage and uplift them. She was often called on to speak and especially loved talking to the youth in the church about journaling and keeping a record of their lives. She also loved talking to many high school student organizations. She touched and changed many lives because she cared. She loved having people in her home. Her door was always open where she would greet you with open arms. She is survived by her children Darwin (Mary) Storer - Lufkin, TX. , Betty (George) Cook, Idaho Falls, ID., Judy (Rob) McCrory, Heber, Utah. 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and, 6 great-great-grandchildren, brother Ray Bird, sister Joann Petersen, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dean J. Storer, daughter, Valorie Storer, great-great-granddaughter, Madison Cook (Rick Cook) and 8 brothers and sisters. We would like to thank the caring staff of Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the kind gentle way they attended to our mother and supported our family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Old Butte Ward Chapel, 1345 Clarence Dr., Idaho Falls with Bishop Wyley Dennert officiating. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and also at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. She lived her life with grace, dignity, and gratitude. She will be missed. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Jessie 11/25/1928 - 8/13/2019Elaine Storer