Lydia Michelle Storer, 1 year, of Ammon, passed away March 2, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lydia was born January 20, 2018, in Savannah, GA, to Daunteya Storer. She loved grocery shopping or any shopping, going on walks and being outside. She loved dancing and licking moms face, choosing her own clothes and screaming at the top of her lungs. Lydia is survived by her loving mother, Daunteya Storer; uncles, JC English and Gary Lobato; grandmother, Martha Cross; and her great grandparents, Susan and Earl Leonard. A gathering will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lydia 1/20/2018 - 3/2/2019Michelle Storer