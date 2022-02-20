Jackie was born in Caliente, Nevada, to Boyd and Wanda Morris and passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep on February 16, 2022. During her early years, her family moved to Arco, Idaho, where her dad found work as an agricultural teacher and later on to Rigby, Idaho, where he was the principal at Midway Middle School. Jackie was a very studious student and very accomplished in all that she attempted to do. When she was in the first grade, she failed a test and vowed to never fail again. True to her word, she graduated from Rigby High School in 1971, at the top of her class, and continued on at Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington, graduating in 1972, with many awards. She met Malvin "Sid" Stoumbaugh in Spokane, Washington, at a church dance and Halloween hayride in October 1971, and they married on July 14, 1972, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union were born Shane (Simone) Stoumbaugh, Sheila Stoumbaugh (Jason Gates), and Wanda (Jesse) Lewis, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren, Austin Christopher and Mari Elizabeth. Jackie was a devoted, loving mother, wife, and friend. She strived to always show her family and friends love. She spent many hours teaching and coaching her kids to overcome struggles, excel in academics, and always improve in whatever they were doing. She experienced great fulfillment bringing happiness and love to others. Her legacy will live on forever with those that loved her and felt her love. Until our reunion in heaven we will continue to try to live to make you proud until we feel your embrace again. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Idaho Falls Rose Park Ward, 1165 Azalea Drive. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live via Zoom. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jackie 7/16/1952 - 2/16/2022Stoumbaugh