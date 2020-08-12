David Lynn Strahle, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 7, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dave was born February 16, 1947, to Dale and Louise Struhs Strahle, at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls. He was born, raised, educated, and employed in Idaho Falls his entire life. He was a cabinet maker and took pride in his work in the things he built. In his adult youth, he enjoyed drag racing at the drag strip in Pocatello, playing men's slow-pitch softball, and later, bowling. He went on to join the United States National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1972. Dave married Christine Roper in March of 1969. Together, they had two children, Dale and Kimberly. Other than his children and grandchildren, he was very proud of restoring his '69 Chevelle and entering it into the Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada, in 2009. Dave is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Makayla; his parents; grandparents; father-in-law, Jay Roper; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Christine, of 51 years; his son, Dale (Amanda); daughter, Kimberly (Mike); grandchildren, Katelynn, Taylor, and Brian; brother, Duane (Joy); and nieces, Racquel and Tiffany. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 2/16/1947 - 8/7/2020Strahle
