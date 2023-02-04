Rolf Christian Strahm was born January 21, 1932, in Calexico, California. The son of Swiss immigrants, he grew up in San Bernardino, California. He joined the United States Navy while in high school, and married his life-long love, Beverly Ellen Harris, while on shore leave. His first son was born while he was manning the radar system of the USS Antietam during the Korean War. Such was the start of a wonderful family, and family was his priority for all of his life; he and Beverly had 5 children. Rolf worked most of his career as an engineer and manager for government contractors at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls. Rolf enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, skiing and fishing with his family and friends. Upon retirement, Rolf and Bev enjoyed a few cross-country RV adventures, and traveled internationally to China, Europe, Egypt and Africa. Rolf and Bev settled on being snowbirds, flocking from Sun City West, Arizona, to Star Valley, Wyoming and back with the change of seasons. Rolf died peacefully on the last day of January, 2023, in Medford, Oregon. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Debbie and son Steven. He leaves behind his loving wife Beverly of 72 years, son David (Salmon, ID), son Richard/wife Iren (Central Point, OR), and daughter Lyn/husband Rick (Federal Way, WA) as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren to uphold his memory and honor his legacy of enjoying the great outdoors. A memorial gathering for Rolf will take place in Star Valley during warmer weather. Rolf Strahm
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.