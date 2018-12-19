Kevin Gary Strange, age 49, passed away of a sudden illness surrounded by his family on December 17, 2018, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kevin was born Christmas Eve 1968, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Gary and Bonnie Strange. He was the youngest of his brothers (Steven and Micah). His son Raston was his pride and joy. He loved woodworking and made many beautiful pieces of furniture. Kevin was a simple man that lived a simple life. He was always willing to help a friend in need. He had a unique sense of humor that was cherished by many and rivaled by none. He will be remembered as a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents Herbert and Ethel Strange, Clifford and Alice Keebaugh. He is survived by his son Raston (Jessica) Strange. His parents Gary and Bonnie Strange. His brothers Steven (Patti) Strange, Micah (Evelyn) Strange. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st East, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Kevin 12/24/1968 - 12/17/2018Strange