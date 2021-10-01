Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Heaven gained another angel, our beloved daughter, Malina Jayne Stratton, 37, who passed away peacefully with her parents by her side, Sunday, September 26, 2021 from complications of her life long battle against Cystic Fibrosis. Malina Jayne was born Sunday, May 27, 1984 to Tracy and Corrina Smith. She was born and raised in Rexburg, Sugar City area where she graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 2002. She met and married James Stratton October 27, 2008 in Sunset, Utah. They later divorced. She moved back to Rexburg, where she currently resided up to the time of her death. Her favorite pastime was being a cat mom. She loved her cats. She was also a Utah Jazz fan and never missed watching a game. Malina spent most of her childhood in and out of the hospital- at Primary Children's and later, in her adulthood, at the University of Utah Hospital. She is survived by her parents of Salem, Idaho; her beloved brother, Brodie of Denver, Colorado. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Salem 2nd Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday, October 4, at the Salem 2nd Ward Chapel. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Malina 5/27/1984 - 9/26/2021Jayne Stratton