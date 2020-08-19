Beverly Grace Streeper, 88, of Ammon, passed away August 8, 2020, while away from her loving home in Ammon, with a very brief but caring stay at Fairwinds Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. She was under the supportive care of Solace Hospice of Idaho Falls. Beverly was born October 13, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold Hartland Hammer and Grace Mamie Lombard Hammer. Bev grew up in the Ammon/Idaho Falls area, and in recent years, had many interesting and historical morsels of information to share, which brought much pleasure to those within hearing range. On January 2, 1953, she married Garth Dutson Streeper in Ammon. Together, they raised two children. Besides being a devoted wife and mother, she worked several years at the Idaho National Laboratory. Upon Garth's Idaho State graduation, she and her family moved to Los Angeles, California. This became the beginning of an adventuresome lifestyle taking her to many different states to live and work. During this time, she began a career as a tax auditor with the Internal Revenue Service, which was second in priority after her family. After retiring, Idaho called Beverly back home to spend her remaining life living in the area and around the people that were always in her heart. She will rest with her husband and son in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery and will now be able to easily hear all that we have to say to her. Beverly was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the lovely yard her husband created for her. In her final years, she lived her life on her terms with determination, spunk, and spirt. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Streeper (Stephen) Molcsan of Sunnyvale, CA; grandson, Michael Molcsan of Sunnyvale, CA; brothers, Jerold (Barbara) Hammer of Ammon, ID; and Wayne (Helen) Hammer of Meridian, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Michael Streeper; and her sister, Virginia Messick. Private family services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beverly 10/13/1931 - 8/8/2020Grace Streeper
