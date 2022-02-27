Margaret Ann Strom Beck, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 24, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Margaret was born November 25, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Sanford "Sam" Ellis Strom and Alta Josephine Billman Strom. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On July 10, 1958, she married Jay Lester Beck in Idaho Falls. The marriage was later solemnized in the Laie, Hawaii Temple. Jay served in the U.S. Navy for ten years. They lived in San Diego, California for three years, Hawaii for three years and Alameda, California, for three years. After the Navy, the family lived in Shelley for ten years then moved to Idaho Falls. Margaret worked as an Operations Supervisor for Valley Bank and Key Bank. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, gardening, yard work, sewing, crafts, collecting salt and pepper shakers, camping and four wheeling. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Debbie Lee (Kirk) Doman, Brenda Jean (Layne) Bird, and Kim Lei-Lani (Kim) Schuldt, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Marc Jay Beck and Todd Jeffery Beck, both of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Frances Ashcroft of Pocatello, ID; brother, James Strom of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jay Lester Beck; parents, Sam and Alta Strom; father and mother-in-law, Lester and Pearl Beck; brothers, Lester Green and Lee Strom; sister, Bee Strom; and great-granddaughter, Margaret "Maggie" Jean Doman. Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Kirk Doman officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Margaret 11/25/1939 - 2/24/2022Ann Strom Beck
+1
Trending Now
-
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Blackfoot places third in Moysh's first season at the helm
-
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: South Fremont, Ririe claim state titles
-
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Storylines for the state championships
-
CONNELLY: Red-winged blackbirds better than a groundhog
-
Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments in 'sham' child marriage case