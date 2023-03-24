Bradley Kenneth Strom, 75, of Ammon, passed away surrounded by family on March 17, 2023, at his home. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice Brad was born January 25, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Kenneth Vernon Strom and Geraldine "Jerry" Collins Strom. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended the College of Southern Idaho and earned an Associate's Degree. In 1969, he married and from that union he had three daughters, Kelli, Cori, and Shaunie. They were later divorced. In 1967, he enlisted in the Naval Reserves. In 1969, he departed for Vietnam. He was stationed at Da Nang Air Force Base as a M.P. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Idaho. He moved his family to New Sweden and farmed for the next eight years. In 1978, he joined the Idaho State Police and lived in Post Falls, Idaho, for the first six years of his career. In 1984, he moved back to Idaho Falls and married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Waid on June 29, 1985. They made their home in Challis, Idaho, for 25 years before moving back to Idaho Falls to be near family. Brad retired from the Idaho State Police in 2004. He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed wood working, farming, and spending time with his family. Brad is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen Strom of Ammon, ID; children, Kelli (David) Eddy of Ucon, ID, Cori (Craig) Lawson of Idaho Falls, ID, Shaunie (Calvin) Bean of Idaho Falls, ID, Robert Waid of Idaho Falls, ID, Cathy Skelton of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Brenda (Dave) Rhoades; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made online to fisherhouse.org. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team, Navy Honor Guard, and the Idaho State Police. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Brad 1/25/1948 - 3/17/2023Strom
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.