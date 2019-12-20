George Stromberg, 83, of Irwin, passed away December 16, 2019, at his home. George was born September 5, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Warner Stromberg and Nellie Louden Stromberg. He grew up and attended schools in Norfolk, Nebraska, and graduated from Norfolk High School. On August 24, 1996, he married Terrie Stromberg in Buffalo, Wyoming, where George managed a grocery store. In 2007, after retirement, George and Terrie made their home in Irwin, Idaho. George spent much of his life outdoors, and he especially enjoyed camping, fishing, four wheeling, and snow machining. George is survived by his loving wife, Terrie Stromberg of Irwin, ID; sons, Darin Stromberg of American Fork, UT, and Scott Stromberg of Pleasant Grove, UT; step-daughters, Niki Roth of Bozeman, MT, and Tana Holland of Battle Mountain, Nevada; and a brother, Oscar (Marilyn) Stromberg of Norfolk, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dan Stromberg; daughter, Deena Stromberg; and sister, Julia Chapman. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. George 9/5/1936 - 12/16/2019Warner Stromberg