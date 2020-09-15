Brent Marvin Strong passed away on September 11, 2020 after being diagnosed with an unexpected and aggressive brain tumor. Brent was born on September 6, 1939 as the third child to Bert and Reba Strong. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and in 1959 was called to serve a two and a half year mission to Northern Germany. He was disappointed when he was not set apart by a General Authority but instead by an Assistant to the Twelve named Gordon B. Hinckley. Following his mission, he graduated from BYU and married his sweetheart Karolyn (Kelly) Ashby. He then joined the United States Air Force where he served for 22 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1986. While in the Air Force, Brent fought in Southeast Asia and completed 42 combat missions over Vietnam as an Aircrew Member. He was awarded the Bronze Star. Later, at the Pentagon, he was an intelligence briefer to the Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He taught at both the US Air Force Academy in Colorado and the German Air Force Academy near Munich, Germany. He earned a Masters degree from Georgetown University and a Ph.D.from The Ohio State University. After retiring from the Air Force, Brent began working at Ricks College/BYU-I as a German professor, also serving as the Language Department Chair for many years. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brent served as a Branch President, Bishop, Stake President, Mission President over the Slovenia-Ljubljana Mission, Sealer, and in a Temple Presidency in Rexburg, ID. He and Kelly also served two additional missions in Salt Lake City, UT and Nauvoo, IL. Brent is survived by his wife Kelly of 56 years and his six children and their spouses, Rob (Karen), Mimi (Tom), Mark (Cindy), Bill (Aimee), Becky (Mark), and Karolyn (Cody), and 29 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A favorite question he asked his grandchildren was, "Why are you so beautiful/handsome?" They always responded with the same thing: "because you're my grandpa." He is also survived by numerous missionaries whom he loved and who served under him when he was a Mission President. Two things Brent loved deeply: his wife, Kelly and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Brent and Kelly enjoyed being together as they rode their Goldwing motorcycle throughout the country with dear friends. They loved doing everything together. Brent strived daily to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. He is known for bearing his testimony of the Savior often to his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and his example will forever be in their hearts. Due to Covid-19, funeral services for Brent will be viewed over a YouTube channel which can be obtained by emailing Flamm Funeral Home via flammfh@aol.com 0r clicking on the link at www.flammfh.com (Under Brent Strong obituary). The Funeral will be at 10:00 MDT on Saturday September 19th. Brent 9/6/1939 - 9/11/2020Marvin Strong
