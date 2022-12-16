Bud Lynn Strupp, 95, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Bud was born March 19, 1927, in Annis, Idaho to Frank Strupp and Etta Drake Strupp. He grew up in Annis and Rigby and attended school in Annis. He served in the United States Army. He had a deep love for his country and always had the flag flying high. He helped others put up flag poles. On October 5, 1950, he married True Campbell in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Rigby and then they made their home in Ucon, where he served as mayor for sixteen years. To this union, 10 children were born. True passed away on June 1, 1983. He married Beverly Ellis, they were later divorced, he then married Joyce Goodie. Bud and Joyce currently reside in Rigby, He worked for Philips Petroleum out at the Site, Idaho Falls Hospital, and was a mechanic. He did odd jobs and liked to stay busy. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his favorite calling was as the Finance Clerk. He loved woodworking, tinkering, gardening, and his yard. He enjoyed helping others. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Strupp of Rigby, Idaho; his sons: Bradley (Peggy Ann) Strupp of Crane, Montana, Karl (Kim) Strupp of Shelley, Idaho, Brian (Karla) Strupp of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Alan Strupp of Helena, Montana, and Layne (Heather) Strupp of Blackfoot, Idaho; his daughters: Karen Olsen of Moreland, Idaho, Susanne (Don) Philips of Ammon, Idaho, Kristie Keppner of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Brenda (Dell) Olsen of Logan, Utah; step-daughters: Brenda (Richard) Ohman of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Patsy (Mickey) Burtenshaw of Rigby, Idaho; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, True Strupp; his son, John Strupp; his grandson, Craig Strupp; and all his brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the mortuary. The interment will be at the Ucon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Bud 3/19/1927 - 12/11/2022Lynn Strupp
