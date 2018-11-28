John David Stuart, 46, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away November 21, 2018, peacefully at his home. John was born August 9, 1972, in Brownsville, Tennessee, to John Edward Stuart and Donna Marie (Ekas) Stuart. He was baptized and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brownsville, Tennessee. His family moved to Denver, Colorado in the early 1980's where he grew up and attended Western Hills Elementary School and graduated from Skyview High School. On March 23rd, 2013, he married Elizabeth Renee Gothard in Denver, Colorado. John and Elizabeth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho where they ran their own pet grooming business. John took much pride in his former trade as a pressman in the printing industry. John got his love for singing from his father and enjoyed karaoke. On occasion he enjoyed sports such as golfing, swimming, fishing and bowling. He aspired to one day reach the summit of Mt. Elbert in Colorado. Importantly, John always lent a hand of friendship to people, helping them in whatever way he could. With regard to his family and close friends, John would make sure to let them know that he was thinking about them and that he loved them. John had a heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his father John E. Stuart. John is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth; mother, Donna Stuart of FL; daughter, Lydia Lynn Stuart of CO; daughter, Rylee Ann Blair of ID; much loved Brooklyn Leonard of CO; brother, Jeffrey Stuart of FL; sister, Jamie (Tony) Ciriaco of FL; sister, Beth (Jeff) Romero of IN; brother, Chris (Suzanne) Stuart of CO; brother, Bill (Denise) Stuart of CO; sister, Shelly Martin of FL; and 4 grandchildren. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, with a visitation to follow until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls, with a luncheon to follow in the parish hall. Online condolences or flowers may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com John 8/9/1972 - 11/21/2018Stuart