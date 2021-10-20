Jerrold Stanley Stucki, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away after a short, intense bout with COVID and pneumonia in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Monday, October 18, 2021. Jerry was born February 22, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Gottfried Stucki and Louie Ann Sharp Stucki. He was the youngest of seven children. He grew up in Coltman on the family farm. Jerry spent his youth on the farm and attending school at Coltman and graduating from Bonneville High School in 1955. On May 14, 1959, Jerry married the love of his life, Myrna Louise Murri. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their life together in the Coltman area where he farmed for a time and then held several other jobs over the course of his life to support his family. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to the Navajo and Hopi people of Arizona and New Mexico. Jerry had a deep love for them and liked to share his experiences with his family. He held many positions on the ward and stake levels in the Sunday School, Elders Quorum, High Priest Quorum, and Bishopric. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed his time serving as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was very dedicated and always willing to help others in need and was a good friend to those around him. Myrna, his wife of 44 years, passed away in May of 2003. The following year he married Morita Hathaway Christiansen in Idaho Falls and spent the next 11 years together. He shared his life, loves, and talents with Morita's family. Jerry loved music and shared his tremendous tenor voice as often as he could. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, sports, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to tell them stories and sing and chant to them in Navajo. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors and traveling to see his children and grandchildren often. He was an avid indexer with family history work. Before his passing, he reached his goal of indexing 50,000 names. Jerry led a full life and will be missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. He leaves behind a great posterity and legacy. Jerry is survived by his four children: Brian (Mary Jo) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Pam (Roger) Saunders of Kaysville, Utah, Jeff (Sherri) of West Bountiful, Utah, and Trenna (Burt) Muckleroy of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers Merrill and Delos (Betty) Stucki; sister Yvonne Saunders; stepchildren Cindy Murdock of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kathryn (Dan) Evans of Pingree, Idaho, Alan (Jackie) Christiansen of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Niel (Wilaiwan Mhood) Christiansen of Richland, Washington, Byron (Becky) Christiansen of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and LaPriel (David) Stein of Tucson, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Myrna, wife Morita, brothers Grant and Marvin, and sister Viola; three children Kathy Lynn, Shawn, and Craig; great-granddaughter Shacie Stucki. The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the Idaho Falls Community Hospital for their kindness, compassion, and professional dedication extended to Jerry and his family while in their care. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Iona South Stake Center, 4440 High Grove Road, Idaho Falls (corner of High Grove and 45th East) with Bishop Brad Pettingill officiating. A visitation will be from 6:30-8:00 p.m., at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and from 10-10:45 a.m., prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Grant-Central Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Jerrold 2/22/1937 - 10/18/2021Stanley Stucki
