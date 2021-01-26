Margaret Eleanor Stucki Sessions 90, died in St. George Utah. January 19, 2021 of causes incident to age. She was born October 28, 1930, the third child to Adolf and Clara Miskin Stucki. With six brothers; Doyle, Darrell, Nolan, Arvon, Hardy, Karl and one sister Karen. There were lots of dishes to wash and meals to prepare for this family on the farm. Margaret attended Coltman Elementary and graduated from Ucon High School in 1948. She married Reese Baird Sessions on June 15, 1948. They had six children; Dave, Patty, Jim, Karma, Joy, and Marsha. Jim died in an accident in 1959. They farmed areas in and around Coltman, until they purchased a farm in Goshen, Idaho in 1960. This indeed became the land of Milk and Honey for the family. Margaret's joys were in raising her children, a large garden, reading, and sharing with family and friends. She served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Reese and Margaret were called to the Philippines, Manila Mission in 1982 and served for 17 months, where Reese passed away, March 24, 1984. Margaret's brother Hardy Stucki flew to the Philippines to bring her home. She cared for her parents in St. George for the winters, and made it her home in 1995. She served other missions: Salt Lake City Family History, Tuscon, AZ Mission, and in the St. George Temple. Living in St. George, she made many friends and loved visits from siblings, children, grandchildren, and extended family. She is survived by her children: Dave Sessions, Patty (Michael) Hoffman, Karma (Keith) Fielding, Joy Thompson, Marsha (Jerry) Ivie; 38 grandchildren, (3 deceased); 118 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Also she is survived by her brothers: Hardy Stucki, Karl (Renee) Stucki, and her sister Karen (Louis) Merrill; sisters-in-law: Jean Stucki, Nila Stucki, Beverly Stucki, and Shirley Sessions. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Goshen LDS Church 792 N. 1090 E. Shelley. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm, at Nalders Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak, Shelley, ID and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 am, prior to the funeral at the Goshen Church. Burial will be at Central Cemetery, Grant, ID. Services will be broadcast, the link is: Presto Ward YouTube channel. Live stream 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund, or to Primary Children's Hospital. Margaret 10/28/1930 - 1/19/2021Eleanor Stucki Sessions