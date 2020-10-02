Dwain Stufflebeam H. Stufflebeam Dwain "Dewey" Hilliard Stufflebeam passed away on September 28, 2020, at Bingham Memorial Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his family. Dwain was born on August 2, 1932, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to William Herman Stufflebeam and Ruth Hilliard Stufflebeam. He grew up in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1950. In Junior High, his future wife, Joyce Lambert saw his name written on a chalkboard, and thought "Stufflebeam" was the funniest name she'd ever seen... but she married him anyway, on June 11, 1954! They were blessed with four children: Scott, Eric, Susan, and Quinn. Dewey attended the University of Utah, and later transferred to the University of Montana where he earned his law degree. Upon graduation, he served as an assistant Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer in the United States Air Force from 1956-1958 in Amarillo, TX, followed by many years as a Reservist. Following his service in the Air Force, he returned to Blackfoot to take his position in the small family business, Bingham Title & Trust, established by his father in 1905. Over the years, he expanded the business, with its seven employees, to cover three states, 56 counties, and over 450 employees. It is now known as Title Financial Corporation. At the time of his death, he was serving as Chairman of the Board. Dwain was very active in serving in the community, participating in many organizations, and in many leadership roles, including: President of the Idaho Land Title Association; Regional Vice President and Legal Counsel for First American Title Company of Santa Ana, CA; president of Kiwanis Club, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler, to name a few. He also received numerous community awards, some of which are: Blackfoot's Small Business Person of the Year; Idaho State Journal's Business Person of the Year; Grand Marshall of the2005 Eastern Idaho State Fair, one of his most memorable moments. He made every effort to attend the fair EVERYDAY, even if it was just to eat an onion-covered footlong. He created a tradition of taking the family to the fair rodeo every year. His grandkids always loved wearing one of Papa's cowboy hats. Following in the footsteps of his father, Dwain was a horseman and cowboy at heart. He loved all things cowboy, especially running a cattle ranch. He and Joyce also loved spending many hours camping and trail riding in the mountains of Idaho, and Wyoming. Flying airplanes was a great love of his; he developed a passion at an early age and earned his pilot's license when he was 16 years old and proceeded to log thousands of hours in the cockpit. He also enjoyed snow skiing with his family, spending countless family weekends in Island Park, and hunting with his buddies. Dwain was preceded in death by his parents, William Herman Stufflebeam and Ruth Francis Hilliard Stufflebeam. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lambert Stufflebeam, and their four children: Scott Dwain (Janet), Eric Lambert (Tanya), Laura Susan Fink (Kevin), and Quinn Hilliard (Christa). He has 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Family and friends are invited. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider donating to a charity of your choice.