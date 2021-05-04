Kay Stump Stump Kay Oram Stump, of Basalt, ID, passed away peacefully at EIRMC surrounded by her family on May 2, 2021. Kay was born April 7, 1944 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Ellis Hughes Oram and Vera Clark Oram. She was the second oldest of five children. She attended schools in Blackfoot, and graduated from Blackfoot High School. Growing up as a child she often got away with not doing things because she was too "nervous". Her siblings always joked about this. Kay married DuRell Hansen in August of 1962. In September of 1967, they adopted a baby girl, Kimberly Jo. She brought so much happiness into their lives. They later divorced. Kimberly was Kay's only child. Kay later married Gene Wilkins. This marriage brought three more children, Jana, Greg, and Karen into Kay's life. She grew to love them very much. Kimberly wanted to have the same last name as the rest of the family, so Gene adopted her. They later divorced, but remained friends. Kay loved playing softball, she played on a team with her sister, Marti that was coached by their father, Ellis. They had many great times together. Kay also enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family. Some of her favorite times were spent taking her grandchildren camping. They loved going camping with grampy and grammy. They had a lot of fun fishing, shooting guns, and going on long four wheeler rides. Kay's grandchildren were her pride and joy in life. She was even more excited to become a great grandma. Her great grandkids loved their "Grandma Great!" In 2006, Kay married Dean Stump. They were married 11 years before he passed away. They had many good times together. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dean joined the church, and they were later sealed. Kay spent the last few years volunteering at Bingham Memorial Hospital. She did this with her sister, Lorna. Last year they both received the Servant's Heart of the Year award, she was honored to receive such an award. Kay is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Bret) Lockyer of Basalt; her three grandchildren, Whitney (Junior) Flores of Blackfoot, Kristopher (Shelby) Lockyer of Shelley, and Taylor Lockyer (Brent Ethington) of Idaho Falls; seven great grandkids, Bentley, Bristol, James, Addilynn, Lucas, Remingtyn, and Raylynn; siblings, Lorna VanHorn of Blackfoot, Richard (Sharon) Oram of Lindon, UT, Kent (Dawnette) Oram of Pocatello; brother-in-law, Wayne "Tucker" Johnson of Divide, MT; and many nieces and nephews who called her "favorite aunt Kay". She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Vera Oram; her grandparents; husband, Dean Stump; husband and friend, Gene Wilkins; sister, Marti Oram Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert VanHorn. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
