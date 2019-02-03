Jared Suitter, 31, passed away in Boise, Idaho. Jared was born February 13, 1987, to Deanne Suitter Samples. It was a wonderful day when he came into our lives. We couldn't ever imagine life without him. Jared attended school in Idaho Falls and Shelley. He won the fourth grade Spelling Bee. When he got his diploma, he scored the highest in the state of Idaho. Jared was brilliant. He attended Boise State University and majored in Chemistry. Jared was always inquisitive and very curious. As a small boy, whenever he would walk by any flowers he would have to smell every single flower, even if they were all the same kind. His grandma always got a kick out of it. Jared loved his sister, Rachel, very much. He always called her "Little Sister." With tears in her eyes she told him, "Goodbye, Big Brother." We are so thankful we got the chance to tell him goodbye. Jared will be dearly missed and our lives will never be the same again. Jared is survived by his mother, Deanne Suitter Samples; sister, Rachel (Brandon Carroll) Samples; and also many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Samples; grandparents, Artell and Twila Suitter; three uncles and four cousins. Condolences may be sent to Deanne Suitter Samples, P.O. Box 50899, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83405. Jared 2/13/1987 - 10/30/2018Suitter