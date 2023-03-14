Elna Irene Nyborg Sullivan, 91 passed away in her sleep Friday March 10th, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg Idaho. We appreciate the many wonderful people that cared for her there. She was born March 16th 1931 to Andrew Percy and Rhoda Ann Foote Nyborg in Ashton ID. She graduated from Ashton High School as first female student body president and Valedictorian of her class. She married Roger Sullivan in Ashton Idaho at the home of her parents on February 15, 1950. Through their married life they lived in Ashton ID, Tooele UT and Rexburg ID. As her family grew older she worked outside the home at the Golden Living Center, Madison Memorial Hospital and Artco. Elna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved serving in many callings. She really loved the time she served in the Stake Primary. She was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Elna also loved reading and had a large library of books. She is survived by her brother Milton Nyborg and children; Karen Hackman of Rexburg, Idaho, Keith (Terri) Sullivan of Des Moines, Washington, Dianne (Ronald) Baxter of Terreton, Idaho, Gloria (Kirk) Summers of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Robin (Scott) Packer of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Heidi (Steven) Weatherston of Rexburg, Idaho, 21 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband, parents and her siblings, Glenna Ann Nyborg, Velva Ostler, Elden Percy Nyborg, Lowell (Swede) Nyborg, Gerald Nyborg, Keith Nyborg, Nola Goulding, and grandson Michael Scott Packer. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16th. The family will receive friends and family Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10:00 and 10:45 prior to the funeral. Both will be at the Crest Haven Ward at 1070 South 2nd West, Rexburg. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Elna 3/16/1931 - 3/10/2023Irene Sullivan
