Darrel Emmett Summers, 74, of Meridian and formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away May 29, 2021, at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center. Darrel was born August 13, 1946, in Rigby, ID, to Emmet L. Summers and Lila Casper Summers. He grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended VoTech Mechanic School. Darrel proudly and honorably served his country in Vietnam via the United States Navy, where he earned 3 medals. On April 5, 1968, he married Brenda T. Preece in Idaho Falls, ID. Darrel and Brenda made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darrel owned and ran his own service station and worked as a skilled mechanic. Darrel eventually changed professions, where he started his career at the Idaho Falls Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darrel retired from the temple to enjoy life with his beautiful wife. He spent the rest of his life as a friend and mentor. Darrel was very proud of his family and did a stunning job as the patriarch of an amazing legacy, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darrel loved life in the outdoors. He was passionate about fishing and hunting. He enjoyed camping, boating and snowmobiling. He loved most anything western or cowboy especially music and movies. Darrel was a Patriot and passionately loved his United States of America. Most notably, Darrel loved being with his family regardless of where or what they were doing. He was certain to share his "Darrel Jokes" (which were usually only funny to him) with everyone. Most importantly Darrel loves his Father in Heaven and Savior Jesus Christ. Darrel is extremely loved and will be sorely missed! Till we meet again... Darrel is survived by his loving wife, Brenda T. Summers of Meridian, ID; daughter, Dara (Bryon) Stanley of Syracuse, UT; son, Wade (Heidal) Summers of Middleton, ID; son, Jason (Rebecca) Summers of Deery, ID; son, Bryan (Michelle) Summers of Rigby, ID; daughter, Michelle (Tad) Porter of Meridian, ID; daughter, Shayla (Delynn Randall) Freeman of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Bonnie Dell of Ucon, ID; brother, Reed Summers of Rigby, ID; sister, Barbara Edwards of Smithfield, UT; sister, Berdeen (Bert) Creasey of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, John (Brenda) Summers of Ririe, ID; 25 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmet and Lila Summers; son, David Darrel Summers; and brother, Tom Summers. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Idaho Falls 4th Ward, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop Sean Ferguson, officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday one hour prior from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darrel 8/13/1946 - 5/29/2021Emmett Summers
