Our beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend passed away unexpectedly on January 20th peacefully at home. Taken far too soon at the age of 36. Born July 9th, 1983 in Rexburg Idaho and adopted by Mike and Raline Sutherland of Tooele, UT at the time. Shortly there after the family moved to Centerville, UT where they called home for the next 18 years. Rhett attended Viewmont High School, during which time he found his passion for music, especially drums. This is when he got his first drum set and started his first of several bands. Rhett was an extremely talented drummer and played with many friends for the next 18 years. He enjoyed Snowboarding, Fishing, Camping, Boating, Paddle Boarding and was a Certified Scuba Diver. He met the love of his life Brandy Larson while living in Idaho Falls, ID in 2005. Friends for years, they started dating in 2008 and were immediately inseparable. They welcomed their precious Daughter Saylor Reese Sutherland September 12, 2010. Rhett was smitten with her from that moment on. Rhett was an amazing father that dotted on his little Say Say. Saylor is the perfect combination of Brandys creativity and Rhetts love for music. Rhett and Brandy were married August 9th, 2014 on a beautiful ranch in Ririe, ID. Their wedding and reception was an event to be remembered. They achieved their goal of purchasing their first home in Clearfield, UT that has been their home for the last 3 years. They worked tirelessly on home improvement projects together. Rhetts charming smile and infectious laugh will be in our hearts forever. Everyone that knew him loved him. And he made sure that you knew that he loved you. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Brent and Pearl Sutherland, Ralph and Maxine Prestwich and one of his very best friends and Cousin Ryan Sutherland. He is survived by his loving wife Brandy, Daughter Saylor, Parents Mike and Raline Sutherland, Siblings Heather Houston, Dax Sutherland, Brekkin and Scott Lund and Nephews Collin Haygood, Ayden Haygood and Jaxon Lund. Funeral services with be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A viewing will be Friday from 6-8 pm and Saturday 12:30 1:30 all at Russon Mortuary 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, UT 84075. We are so grateful for the many kindness that have been extended to our family. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up in Rhetts name Rhett 7/9/1983 - 1/20/2020Michael Sutherland