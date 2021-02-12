Ann Lovina Kocherhans Sutton 89 of St.Anthony, Idaho passed away February 9, 2021 at home surrounded by many family members. Ann was born April 1, 1931 in Rexburg Idaho, daughter of Henry Ammon Kocherhans and Lovina Higley Roth. She graduated from Madison High in Rexburg. She was a member of the LDS church. On March 15, 1954 she married Gail Allen Sutton (1927-2004) in Rexburg Idaho. Through this union they had 4 children. She worked in the food service industry most of her life, retiring from the Youth Service Center, and enjoyed working at Chiz's after that. Ann loved to camp, travel and weekly rides out on the desert. She is survived by children LouAnn (Paul) Barrus of Boise, Gary K (Nadine) Sutton of Rexburg, Tina Marie (Brad) Hoopes of St. Anthony and Vicki Lyn (Ron) Noreen of Rigby Idaho. She also has 25 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild who love her. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Henry and her spouse of 50 years. Funeral services will be Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary in St. Anthony. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:30 until 7:00 and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. both times at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Ann 4/1/1931 - 2/9/2021Sutton