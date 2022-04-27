Bette Pauline Sutton, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Archer, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Pauline was born November 2, 1935 in Rigby, Idaho to Maurice and Thelma Briggs Lindstrom. She was the fourth of five children. She grew up on the family farm in Lewisville, Idaho. She attended Lewisville Grade School for 8 years and graduated from Rigby High School in 1953. She married Stanley Blair Sutton, January 25, 1963 in the Archer Church. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She worked several years as a secretary at the INL before settling down in Archer on the family farm. Pauline was very active in many different sports, including volleyball, softball, bowling, and golfing, as well as playing bridge at the Senior Center. She loved her family very much and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sporting events. Her most prized possession was her family. She is survived by her son, Kirt (Lori) Sutton, daughter, Sindy (Jeff) Jensen, daughter-in-law Susie Sutton; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; her brother Robert (Nancy) Lindstrom, and sister-in-law Connie Lindstrom. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stan Sutton; her son, Bret Sutton; parents; Maurice and Thelma Lindstrom; and siblings; Dorothy Runz, Maurice (Moss) Lindstrom, and Reta Walker. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the Archer Ward Church. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Archer LDS Church and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Bette Pauline 11/2/1935 - 4/23/2022Sutton