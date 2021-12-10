On December 6, 2021, Gwen Atkinson Sutton, age, 97, was reunited with her husband after a 41-year separation. What a joyous reunion that must have been. Gwen was born November 21, 1924, to Thomas Atwell "Att" Atkinson and Millie Lake in Rexburg Idaho. When she was young her family moved to California where her father worked for an oil company. They had all the modern conveniences there. She loved the sun and swimming. They moved back to Lyman so her dad could farm and lived in a shack with no water, electricity, or warm clothes for the winter. It was a hard transition. It was depression time, so they had very little. Those days defined the rest of her life. On August 27, 1942, she married Jesse Sutton of Archer. They always had a dream of owning a farm. During WWII they went to Portland, Oregon and both worked as welders in the shipyards. They put all the money she earned into War Bonds. Gwen was selected to christen the newly completed ship, the S.S Victor C Vaughan, because she had purchased the most War Bonds of those working in the shipyards. At the end of the war, they had saved enough for a down payment on a farm. They moved back to Archer and purchased their first farm. They worked hard together and were very successful farmers, acquiring several other farm parcels later. Gwen and Jess had six sons born to them. She loved being the mother of sons. She was involved in everything they were. She started the first kindergarten in Archer, started and coached the first little league baseball team, moved pipe with them, and taught them in scouting. She has watched more ballgames than it is possible to count. She taught every child and every grandchild the Articles of Faith and bore her testimony of Jesus Christ to them often. Jess died during open heart surgery in 1980. Gwen later married Rex Jensen and had a wonderful life with him in Burton for only 2 short years before he died of cancer. She then went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Arcadia California. There she taught many young sister companions how to work. A few years after returning she married Clair Robinson and moved to his home in Newdale. They were married ten years until his death. She loved the people of Newdale. She cared for Clair's son, J Wendell, and a friend, Barbra Beatty, for several years. She was a bright spot in their lives. She later moved back to Archer to be closer to her family and has lived there for the last 15 years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loves the Savior. She has served five times as Relief Society President and served in both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples for many years. She was always on the go and is well known for helping other, delivering fruit around the community and for sending letters of congratulations, encouragement, and gratitude to many. She loved scouting and taught many boys how to live by the Scout oath and motto. She was awarded the Silver Beaver for her contribution to scouting. Her purpose in life was to help others, which she has done very, very well. She has impacted many lives for good. She was a great example of caring and generosity. Gwen is preceded in death by her parents Att and Mille Atkinson, her siblings and their spouses, Max (Bonnie) Atkinson, Tom (Mickie) Atkinson, Marva (Arnold) Briggs, husbands Jesse Sutton, Rex Jensen, and Clair Robinson, a daughter-in law Heddy Sutton, a grandson Jeff Sutton, a grandson-in-law, Trevor Linderman, a great-grandson, Enoch Sutton, and a great-great-granddaughter, Harper Crider. She is survived by her brother Larry (Marilyn) Atkinson of Lyman; 6 sons - Steve (LeeAnn) of Lyman, Lee (Heddy-deceased) of Sunnydell, Garth (Jolene) of Rigby, Tom (Ruth) of Pocatello, Randy (Jill), and Kent (Susan), both of Sunnydell, 35 grandchildren, 130 great-grandchildren, and 33 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, at the Rexburg South Stake Center, with Bishop Blake Schwendiman of the Archer Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. A special thanks to Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their care in her final days. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to Huntsman Cancer Institute or a charity of your choice in honor of Gwen. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Gwen 11/21/1924 - 12/6/2021Sutton