John Edward Swacina Jr. (Jack) passed away in the comfort of his Idaho Falls home, with Angela Swacina, his loyal and caring wife of 53 years by his side. He had been battling cancer for many years. Jack Swacina and Angela Laspisa grew up together in the same southside Chicago neighborhood. Angela's mother, who Jack endearingly referred to as "Mrs. L," said Jack was the life of the party back when he and Angie were dating. Black and white video footage of Jack wearing a grass Hawaiian skirt and fast dancing in Mrs. L's basement provided proof to his kids, who only knew the quiet and stoic Jack of later years. Jack and Angela were married at the St. Bede's Catholic Church in Chicago on July 20, 1968. Jack would tell the story of how he was handed military draft paperwork at the same time he received his high school diploma. He joined the navy and the newly-wed couple moved out west to California. They truly experienced the 60s in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district. Live shows they saw together include: the Moody Blues, the musical production of Tommy and Hair, Turtles, Loving Spoonful, Procol Harum, The Animals, Elton John, Billy Joel, and many more. The Navy then sent the couple to Idaho, where Jack received training in working on nuclear reactors. He made life-long friends working for the pipe-fitters union #648. He took pride in his work and made a point of buying American-made products. He was a Chevrolet and a Harley Davidson guy. He lived up to his principles in every decision he made - no matter what. The family has fond memories of listening to classic rock and going to car shows in Jack's 1957, 2-door, 210 Chevy wagon. He was proud of his son, Brian, who worked to restore the '57. Jack loved Rock and Roll and would occasionally break out of his shell and sing along to some AC/DC. He was a man of few words, but he was wise and witty. He could answer all of his inquisitive son's, questions about how things work. And he patiently helped his daughter, Jennifer, who would get frustrated with her Algebra and Geometry homework. When Jen would spout off about how she would never have any use for it, Jack would further aggravate her by providing real-life examples of using geometry and algebra in his daily work as a pipe fitter. Jack is also remembered for patiently sitting by the radio for hours on New Year's and recording Casey Kasem's count down of the top 100 songs onto cassette tapes. Jack's family is left with many memories that make us smile. Like when Jack lowered Jennifer by her ankles into the giraffe enclosure at a zoo to retrieve her little brother's shoe, which Brian had kicked off from his stroller. We are forever grateful it was not the lion's cage! Jack lives on through his grandchildren: Jack Richard Lynn Swacina and Jacob Clark, and his children: Brian and Jennifer Swacina. He was proceeded in death by his parents: John and Dorothy Swacina, his brother, Donnie, and his sister, Alberta. Jack did not wish to have a memorial service, but please share stories of him with the family. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ride on and rock on, Jack! We love you. John (Jack) 5/12/1948 - 3/1/2022Swacina
