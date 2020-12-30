Carol Payne Park Swainston passed away December 25, 2020 in Logan, Utah. She was born November 11, 1932 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Cyril Frank Payne and Ada Wynder of Mountain View, Alberta, Canada. She attended schools in Mountain View and Cardston, Alberta graduating in 1951. She studied at the School of Nursing at Idaho Falls Latter Day Saints Hospital and graduated from there in 1954. She married Max Arlen Park of Ririe, Idaho on July 29,1953 in the LDS Cardston, Alberta Temple. He preceded her in death in 1980. She married Heber C. Swainston in 1993 in the Logan Temple. He also preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her children; Craig (Dianna) Park of Boise, ID. Kerry Max (Rebecka) Park of Lehi, UT. Christina (Dennis) Keppener of Wenatchee, WA. Kathryn (Chris) Schultz of Richmond, UT. Kenneth (Ginger) Park of Ucon, ID. Cameron (Christy) Park of Orem, UT and all of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Gwen (Walter) Meyer of Edmonton, Alberta, CAN. Bryce (Corliss) Payne of Winder, ID. Merrilyn Payne Dahl (deceased). Collin (Janice) Payne of Lumby, BC, CAN. Dennis Payne of Lethbridge, Alberta, CAN. Kendell (Luanna) Payne of Mountain View, Alberta, CAN. and Maryanne (Garth) Luscombe of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S.800 E. Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed live by clicking on the link in Carol's obituary at webbmortuary.com. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Thank you to the people at Rocky Mountain Rehabilitation and the wonderful staff and nurses of Sunrise Park in Lewiston, UT. Carol had lived at Sunrise for the past 4 years, and she had made friendships like family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com Carol 11/11/1932 - 12/25/2020Payne Park Swainston
News Trending Today
-
Which Idaho Falls retail chains didn't survive 2020?
-
Thompson, Tyler
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Driggs drains buzzer-beater as Thunder Ridge boys top Lake City
-
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change
-
Johnson, Kim
-
Recall efforts advance against two Idaho Falls school trustees
-
Johnson, Sharyn June
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scores from the Holiday Tournament
-
Teton Auto Group donates $500K to Mountain America Center
-
Residents report chlorine taste in water