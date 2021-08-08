Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Carey Bryan Swearingen of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away August 4, 2021 from complications of COPD. He was under the loving care of BRiO Home Health and Hospice. He was born Aug 15, 1952 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Luella Marie Smith Swearingen and Clarence Harold Bryan Swearingen. He has two sisters, Ella Marie Swearingen Haddon and Emily Elaine Swearingen Aders. He met and married Sue Ann Schaeffer in April of 1972. They were blessed with two sons, Vance (Mardi) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Scott (Becky) of Williams, Arizona. They have ten grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Carey worked for Stoddard Mead Ford car dealership in Idaho Falls, and the Idaho Falls School District 91 schools where he retired in 2010. He loved fishing, reading, garage sales, going to coffee, and playing and buying guitars, and writing songs. He was preceded in death by his parents. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral services, but there will be a celebration of life at a later date. To those he is leaving behind, he would want you to "remember the good times—they're the only ones that really matter, because you've already learned what you needed to from the bad ones." Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carey 8/15/1952 - 8/4/2021Swearingen