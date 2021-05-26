Peter Michael (Mike) Swendsen, 74, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away May 21, 2021 peacefully in his sleep at home. Mike was born January 10, 1947, in Boise, Idaho. He spent the first 6 months of his life in a Children's Home in Boise until he was adopted by Richard C. & Ann Smith Swendsen. He spent his early childhood years in Idaho Falls and spent his summers in Houston, Idaho with his Grandmother, Aunt & Uncle. He loved spending summers with his grandmother especially as he was the apple of her eye. His parents later divorced and he moved with his mother to Boise for a period before moving to Beaverton, Oregon where he graduated high school. He moved back to Pocatello, Idaho to attend Idaho State University where he met his wife, JoAnn Arbon and married in July 1968. They lived in Pocatello for 1 year before making their home in Idaho Falls. Mike worked at the INL for a short time before working for Dykes Electric in Pocatello and John Christensen Electric in Idaho Falls. After the electrical job, he bought a restaurant in Downtown located on A Street named the Helmsman and re-named it the Bylander. This is where Mike developed a love for cooking and baking. People still rave about his German Chocolate Pie! He opened a bakery in Boise that supplied all the bread for fine dining restaurants. Mike loved the restaurant business, but it was very difficult with a young family and decided to close the restaurant and bakery businesses. He then went back to his electrical roots and opened up his own specialty electrical sales and service business specializing in high voltage electrical equipment and maintenance. He opened the business in 1974 and was still running his business for 47 years up until his death - he absolutely loved his work and was so knowledgeable in his field. This work took him all over the world, including Peru, Belize, Trinidad Germany and many more! While running his electrical business, he opened Sarah's Candy Cottage with his daughter Sarah for 20 years. Mike was instrumental in developing all the scrumptious recipes for truffles, caramels, toffees, his famous black dutch fudge and so much more! It was truly a passion and Mike enjoyed being in the candy store with all the happy customers. He really made a friend out of every customer that came through that door. Mike had three children who he adored and loved so very much! Sean was his firstborn child, Sarah as the second and only girl and Sloan the third boy. Mike loved spending time with his children. He especially loved fishing with his boys. He loved travelling the world with his daughter. Mike was raised as an Episcopalian and enjoyed reading and understanding all religions. His passion was to read - he read every subject under the sun. He was an avid reader daily and his vast knowledge was a testament to that. He loved to read the newspaper daily and especially enjoyed the New York Times. Mike's other hobbies included Fly tying, Fine Arts and hunting in his younger years. Mike also loved to volunteer his time and helped foster children and was a CASA advocate for children for several years. He made a huge impact on many of these children's lives. Mike was a member of the Masonic Lodge and loved being a Shriner. Mike is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Swendsen of Idaho Falls, ID; son Sean Micahel (Tricia) Swendsen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sarah Elizabzabeth (Jack) Yasaitis of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Sloan Nicholas (Suzan) Swendsen of Idaho Falls, ID, Grandchildren, Scarlett, Olivia, Jackson, Sarah, Aubrey, Gavin & Hayden. He loved his grandchildren dearly and was such a huge part of their lives on a daily basis. Mike is also survived by his half sister, Margaret Mascarenas from Bosque Farms, New Mexico. He was so happy to find a sibling later in life and enjoyed connecting with her. He is preceded in death by his father and mother. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 28th from 6 - 10 p.m at 6535 S. Holmes Avenue, Idaho Falls. A private family service will be held Saturday at the Ammon Cemetery. Peter 1/10/1947 - 5/21/2021Michael 'Mike' Swendsen