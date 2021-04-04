Cody Swensen Jud Swensen Cody Swensen passed away on March 25, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona, due to bodily wear and tear. He lived his life not as a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well preserved body but rather to skid in broadside, totally worn out and proclaiming, "Wow what a ride!" Cody was born October 27, 1950 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Don and Roma Swensen. He grew up with siblings Connie, Pete, Wallace Sage, and Daryl Sage. Cody attended schools in Blackfoot, Moreland, and Snake River. He continued his education at Idaho State University. Cody spent a lifetime in the transportation, agriculture, and power sports industries. He owned and operated NightWing Motorcycle Works in Pocatello for many years. Cody's love of motorcycles and atv's was only eclipsed by his enthusiasm for firearms. You could safely say he was a bit of a "right wing nut job". He did collect a few broken bones over the years, it was never a matter of "if" but "when". Cody was a born again Christian and was "crazy about God". He raised a family with wife Lyn Swatscheno; that included son, Chris, and stepsons, Pat Ratcliff and Justin Rich. Lyn and Cody were later divorced but remained friends. Cody lived in Blackfoot, Pocatello, and Twin Falls, Idaho. In later years he resided in Bouse, Arizona and Clyde, Idaho, pretty much off the grid. Cody was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Pete and Daryl; stepson, Pat; and X-spouse, Karen Crumbliss. He is survived by his sister, Connie Jones; son, Christopher Swensen; stepson, Justin Rich; brother, Wallace Sage and mentor/big brother Wayne "Fud" Hopkins; and many special friends from Canada to all parts of the United States Cody is also survived by his dog, Russell, who was very special to him. Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are currently being planned; however, a celebration of Cody's life will be held later this summer and will be announced then. Cody's family members wish to express their heart felt appreciation for all of Cody's friends, your thoughts, love and prayers. Please share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com Love you so much Cody . . . "God be with you till we meet again".
