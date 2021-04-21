LaRue Schwendiman Swensen, 93, of Ammon, passed away April 16, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. LaRue was born April 19, 1927, in Sugar City, Idaho, to Christian Schwendiman and Ada Estella Shepard Schwendiman. She was raised and attended schools in Sugar City and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School. She also attended Ricks College, and later Brigham Young University, where she earned her Master's Degree in Education. On October 9, 1947, she married the love of her life, Russell Neil Swensen in Sugar City. They were later sealed together for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where LaRue worked as an elementary school teacher for Bonneville School District 93. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in various capacities through the years. She loved serving others in her church, community, and family. She enjoyed teaching, loving, laughing, spending time with family and friends, and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. LaRue is survived by her loving children, Craig (Debbie) Swensen of Draper, UT, Linden (Jenny) Swensen of Blair, NE, Kirk Swensen of Ammon, ID, GayLinn (Joe) Bradshaw of Murray, UT; grandchildren, Jennie (Mike) Dildine, David Swensen, Angie (Eliot) Ward, Natalie (Brian) Hanks, Andrea Swensen, JoLinn (Ben) Meier, Lindsey (Zack) Oreolt, Lauren (Palmer) Morris, Carter Bradshaw, Allie Wilkins; and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Ada Schwendiman; husband, Russell Swensen; sisters, Estelle, Leah, Beulah, and Beth; brothers, Lysle and Ray Schwendiman; and grandson, Lyle Jack Ward. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Ammon 1st Ward, 3000 Central Avenue, with President Randy Hurley of the Ammon Stake officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. LaRue 4/19/1927 - 4/16/2021Swensen
