Eugene Philip Swenson, 87, of Hagerman went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022. Gene was born March 30, 1934, in Firth, Idaho to parents, Philip and Edith Swenson. Gene grew up in Firth where his love for farming started with him helping his father on their family farm with his four brothers and two sisters. He went out on his own to farm in Firth, Mountain Home, and Hagerman. He was passionate about the farming community. Gene married the love of his life, Marilyn McFee, on November 20, 1953. They raised four children. Gene's love for the Lord led him on many maps missions and when he could no longer travel, he helped support many others going on their missions. He also loves the Jewish ministries and was a supporter of Jewish voice for many years up until his death. Gene was also one of the founding fathers of the Hagerman Christian Center with his dear friends, Jim and Bob Davis. He was well loved by anyone that he met. Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Swenson; their children, Vernon (Trina) Swenson of Lewiston, Sheila Summers of Boise, Sherri (Oscar) Campa of Gooding, and Sharlene (Kenneth) Taylor of Hagerman. He loved spending time with all of his 13 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one grandson. A Celebration of Gene's Life will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S 900 E, Hagerman, Idaho 83332. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gene's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com. Eugene 3/30/1934 - 2/24/2022Philip Swenson