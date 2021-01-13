Marcella Renee Swenson passed away peacefully on January 4, 2021, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where her son, Michel L. Swenson resides. Marcella resided in Sacramento, California, for over 20 years, but was born in Paris, France. She later moved to Brussels, Belgium, where she met and married Erick D. Swenson. Marcella was a compassionate woman with a huge heart, an infectious smile, and a laugh that charged a room with energy. She had a wit that was comparable to none and was a bright light in a world filled with many challenges. Marcella translated letters from French to English for the nuns at an orphanage. Because of this experience, Marcella and Erick decided to adopt two daughters: one from Korea and one from Vietnam. This was when their son Michel was 18 years old. Marcella's family was her number one priority, but she found passion as a very successful real estate agent later in life. She also loved knitting and crocheting and knitted beautiful baby blankets and outfits for a local hospital in Sacramento. She was a woman of integrity, strength, passion, wisdom, and most of all, she was hilarious, goofy, and free-spirited. She succeeded in many endeavors, wore many hats, and was a dedicated and loving daughter, wife, grandmother, and mother-in-law. She will be sorely missed by many. Marcella is survived by her loving children, Michel Swenson of Ewa Beach, HI; Lou-Anne Swenson of Sacramento, CA, and Laska Swenson of Sacramento, CA; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Sara, and Rylee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erick; parents; and a brother and sister. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery beside her husband. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marcella 2/10/1936 - 1/4/2021Swenson
