Robert N. Taggart was born August 28, 1941, in Afton, Wyoming, to Albert LeRoy Taggart and Inez M. Nelson. He passed away peacefully, with family members at his side, January 16, 2019, at EIRMC following surgery. He attended school in Afton, until moving to Palisades in 1952. He finished his schooling at Idaho Falls High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1958. While stationed at Pt. Magu, California, he met his first wife, Rae Brown. Together, they had four children and they were later divorced. After his service in the military, he returned to Idaho. He worked as an electronic technician in Rigby repairing televisions and radios. He also worked at Yellowstone Leather in Idaho Falls for a time, where he learned his sewing skills. He sewed dresses for his daughters and shirts for his son while raising them. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in 1966. That was his career for the next 30 years, until his retirement. During that time, he married Millie Perrenoud and adopted her two children. They were later divorced. He then married his sweetheart, Nedra Davis, and built a new home for the two of them. He did everything himself from the ground up, including framing, electrical, plumbing and all the finish work. During this time, he also worked for Skidmore's in their cabinet shop where he perfected his woodworking skills. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and rock hounding throughout his life. Bob was the type of man who could fix most anything, from electrical to mechanical, but woodworking turned out to be his expertise. If you could tell him what you needed or show him a picture and give him dimensions, he could build it for you. Bob had such a generous heart and showed it through the furniture he would build and jewelry he would make and give to others. He even built his own casket, which is quite a beautiful piece of work. His last project was building a roll-top desk, which unfortunately, he did not get to finish. Bob is survived by his daughter, Annette Hill of Lewiston, ID; son, Robert Taggart Jr. of Shelley, ID; daughter, Vonnie Taggart-Hinson of Spring, TX; brother, Randy (Georgena) Taggart of Preston, ID; sister, Tammy Emmitt of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Kelli (Larry) Perzichilli of Irwin, ID; grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He is preceded death by his parents; wife, Nedra Taggart; daughter, Linda; sister, Lucinda Knotwell; and brother-in-law, Fred Emmitt. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard. The family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 8/28/1941 - 1/16/2019N. Taggart