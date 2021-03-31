Rebecca "Becky" Rene Talamantez, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 27, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Becky was born August 1, 1947, in Goldendale, Washington, to Ralph Stephen Billick and Barbara Irene Wilson. Though born in Washington, she grew up in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On March 21, 1968, she married Homer Joseph Talamantez in Idaho Falls. Together, they were blessed with five children: Tammi, Wylie, Joe, Mindy, and Katie. Becky and Homer made their home in Idaho Falls, where they were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served dutifully in many callings: Primary, Young Women's, Relief Society, Activity Director, and as the Camp Director for 13 years. Becky loved to dance, but was best known for her tap dancing skills. She liked to sew, indulge on Dove chocolate, and go camping with her family. She was an artist and enjoyed creating drawings. She always made time for her weekly Pinochle matches. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Becky is survived by her loving children, Tammi McCord, Wylie Talamantez, Mindy Biederstedt, and Katie Quinones, all of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Bruce (Connie) Waters and Rosie Horton, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer; son, Joe Talamantez; her parents; sister, Pattie Sue Waters; and her step-father, Ray Waters. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Idaho Falls 11th Ward, 1235 Juniper Drive, with Bishop Tyler Price officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rebecca "Becky" 8/1/1947 - 3/27/2021Rene Talamantez
