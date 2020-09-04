Delores Talbot Gleed Talbot Delores M (Gleed) Talbot, 83, a life-long resident from Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on September 1, 2020, in Mapleton, Utah. Delores was born, November 24, 1936, to Henry L. Gleed & Estella M Price. She grew up in Malad Valley Idaho in Deep Creek Canyon. Attending schools in Malad Delores married Lorin M Talbot on June 7, 1957 in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. Lived in Pocatello Idaho while her husband attended ISU and then to Blackfoot, Idaho. Drove a school bus for Miles Bus Company. Ticket Office Manager for night show performances for several years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Worked for the Blackfoot School District for 18 years as a Secretary at the Middle School, Jr High and High School. Survived by her husband, Lorin M Talbot, her children: Kevin Talbot (Chubbuck, ID), Dal (Kelle) Talbot (Covington, WA), Terena (Thane) Anderson (Spanish Fork, UT), and Layne (Bobbi Jo) Talbot (Valley Grande, AL); and 18 Grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (soon to be 2 more great-grandchildren); and her sister, Mary Beth Larsen John (Malad, ID). Preceded in death by her son, LaVern G; her parents, Henry L & Estella M Gleed; sister, Nadine Gleed; and brother, Neal Gleed. Delores was a lifelong active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She always lived her life to the fullest in the service of others. A family graveside service will be held at the Malad City Idaho Cemetery on September 5, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.
News Trending Today
-
LIMITED FAIR BEGINS: COVID-19 edition of EISF kicks off Friday
-
Blackfoot High School reports COVID-19 case
-
Mask mandate comes to Custer County
-
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 Patients
-
Joe Biden must debate Trump all three times
-
Distance learning comes to county
-
Bonneville man told child to 'call the cops before I kill her' while attacking victim
-
Idaho Falls Zoo winds down a 'difficult' summer
-
'These kids have really stepped up': Students return to school during COVID
-
Prosecutor seeks to try Daybell and Vallow cases together