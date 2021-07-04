Reno Tam, 86, of Blackfoot, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from lingering health problems. Reno was born January 6, 1935 at 10:30 on a Sunday morning at the family farm in Riverside, Idaho. He was the son of Natale Tam and Angela Sciuchetti Tam Young. He grew up in Riverside and went to school in the Snake River school district. While young, he worked on the family farm. He spent four years in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in California, Colorado, Indiana and Japan. He worked for 31 years at Argonne National Laboratory at the INL as a Radiation Safety Technician in the Health Physics group. He retired in 1990. He was a member of the Elks for 63 years and the Eagles for 15 years. He married JaNeth Haack in 1975. She passed away February 1988. He is survived by brother Victor Tam of Blackfoot; sisters Freda Rice of Pocatello and Roxie Gardels of Blackfoot; ten nieces and nephews; and good friend Shirley Wadsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife JaNeth; brother Andrew Tam; stepfather Rock Young; and stepbrothers Jack, Max and Donald Young. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 and again one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. At Reno's request, please donate to your favorite charity in lieu of sending flowers. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Reno 1/6/1935 - 6/29/2021Tam
