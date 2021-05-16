David Tanner Jr. Earl Tanner Jr. David Earl Tanner Jr., 63, of Blackfoot, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. David was born September 12, 1958 to David E. Tanner Sr. and Betty L. Fife in Blackfoot, Idaho. David grew up in Blackfoot and attended schools there, graduating from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1976. He served a mission in Baton Rouge, Louisianaand later joined the United States Army National Guard in Idaho. He graduated from Idaho State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He was a commissioned helicopter pilot and served for over a decade. David was an active member of the Church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed driving truck, welding, camping trips, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an active member of his community and spent most of his time volunteering to help his neighbors. David is survived by his children, David (Jessica) Tanner, Nichelle Tanner, and Marie Smith; his father, David Earl Tanner Sr.; siblings Steven John (Linda) Tanner, and Vicki Jo (David) Isaacson; and seven grandchildren, Zoe, Dexter, Liam, Jackson, Conor, Amelia, and Adelyn. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Tanner; and siblings Kathy, Layne, Mike, Bruce, and Jeff. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Blackfoot Stake Center. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again one hour prior the service at the church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.