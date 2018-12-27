Nargis Mosaad Tawfik, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 23, 2018, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Nargis was born September 21, 1922, in Assuot, Egypt, to Pastor Saeed Mosaad and Besta Zikry. She grew up and attended schools in Luxor, Egypt and graduated from American Mission School there. On August 23, 1942, she married Samy Tawfik, who passed away in 1989. To this union were born four children, Magdy, Atef, Shokry, and Basim. Nargis and Samy made their home in Cairo, Egypt where Nargis was a homemaker. She moved to the U.S. in November of 1989, after her husband passed away. She was a member of the Gethsemane Baptist Church. She enjoyed visiting and being with her grandchildren and her family. Nargis is survived by her son, Magdy (Isis) Tawfik of Idaho Falls, ID; granddaughter, Mary (Hani) Saeed of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Irene (Matthew) Frank of Austin, TX; son, Dr. Atef (Soheir) Tawfik of Los Angeles, CA; grandson, Dr. Andrew (Ashley) Tawfik of Memphis, TN; grandson, Jonathan (Monica) Tawfik of Boston, MA; son, Dr. Shokry (Amal) Tawfik of Lena, IL; granddaughter, Dr. Joy (Trevor) Johnson of Chicago, IL; grandson, Dr. Daniel (Semay) Tawfik of San Francisco, CA; son, Basim (Yvette) Tawfik of Tacoma, WA; and 10 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2345 West Broadway, with Pastor Matthew Swenson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:15-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nargis 9/21/1922 - 12/23/2018Mosaad Tawfik