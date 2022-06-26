Ora Elaine "ET" Tawzer, 79, passed away June 15, 2022, in St. George, Utah from chronic illness. She was born on April 19, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ora Leamon "Scottie" and Sarah Louise (Peterson) Shults. Elaine's parents moved to Idaho Falls when she was a child and resided there for many years. She attended Idaho Falls High School where she was always on the honor roll. Elaine married Charles Edwin Tawzer at Idaho Falls, Idaho on January 8, 1960, and together they raised 6 children. After their marriage they resided in Provo UT, San Diego CA, Salt Lake City UT, Idaho Falls ID, Portland OR and retired in St George UT. Elaine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings including Young Women's leader, Relief Society President and as a temple ordinance worker. Her first love was for her Savior, and she served Him diligently throughout her life. She was a great wife, mother, homemaker, cook, gardener, counselor and well known for her big warm hugs. She will be sorely missed by her countless friends and family. She is survived by her husband Charles and 6 children: Todd (Rhonda) Tawzer, Grand Junction CO, Scott (Michelle) Tawzer, Huntsville UT, Troy (Kathy) Tawzer, Riverton UT, Brad (Aimee) Tawzer, Bend OR, Jared Tawzer, Atlanta GA, and Amber (Sam) Tuttle, West Jordan UT. There are 55 grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Gary and Kenneth Shults and granddaughter Kaylee Tawzer. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 881 South River Road, St George, UT 84790 on July 1, 2022, with a viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be immediately following at Tonaquint Cemetery, St George, Utah. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100. Ora Elaine "ET" 4/19/1943 - 6/15/2022Tawzer