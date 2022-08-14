Donald Daniel Taylor was born August 1, 1932 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Lillian M. and Mark D. Taylor. He passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon, served three and a half years in the Air Force, and then graduated from The State College of Washington, now Washington State University....go Cougs!!! Don worked at 'the site" at several facilities from 1959 until 1995. He married Marilyn Werner in Wapato, Washington November 30, 1957 and they had almost 65 years together. The children of the Taylors are Kathleen Taylor, Mark Taylor, Scott (Christy) Taylor and Annie (Jess) Anglin. The grandchildren are Chris, Nick and Tim Knight, Jessica, Natalie, Melanie, Daniel, Andrew and Peter Taylor and Wesley and Travis Anglin. There are also ten wonderful great grandchildren. Don and Marilyn rang handbells together, sang in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church, were active in Masonic organizations, assisted at the Soup Kitchen, Museum of Idaho and F.I.S.H. in various capacities and enjoyed several cruises and trips in the United States. Many remember Don with his handlebar moustache and ringing the BIG handbells. Due to covid realities, there will not be a service. Donations may be made to UMCOR, the Museum of Idaho, the Idaho Falls Food Bank and Shriners Hospital. To leave condolences, please visit www.BuckMurphy.com. Donald 8/1/1932 - 8/9/2022Daniel Taylor