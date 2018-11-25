Grace Taylor, 89, of Rigby, Idaho died Friday, November 23, 2018 at the L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Grace was born July 9, 1929, in Tetonia, Idaho a daughter of Charles Myron Fullmer and Gladys Elzada Clements. Grace was raised and attended school in Tetonia and graduated from Teton High School in Driggs. She continued her education at Ricks Academy and graduated with her teaching degree. She taught school in St. Anthony and Rigby. Grace served a mission in the Texas and Louisiana Mission. She married Wilmer Fred Taylor July 14, 1955 in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. Temple. After she raised her family she returned to finish her education at B.Y.U Provo where she received her Bachelor Degree in teaching and then taught school in the Rigby School District for the next 17 years. Grace was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed quilting, singing, reading, serving others, and L.D.S. History. Grace is survived by her daughter Ellen (Dwight) Hinckley of Rigby, sons, Fred Taylor of Rigby, Lynn (Hannah) Taylor of Kearns, Utah, Blaine (Robyn) Taylor of Salt Lake City, Utah, sister Merle Lofthouse of Ogden, Utah, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by her husband Wilmer Fred Taylor, parents, son Myron Taylor, sisters, Martha Bradley, Veda Strikwerda, Sarah Haugh, Veniece Killian and brother Lester Fullmer. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 26, 2018 at the Ririe Stake Center with Bishop Jordan King officiating. The family will have a visitation on Sunday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Clark L.D.S. Chapel. The visitation prior to the funeral will be from 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. at the Ririe Stake Center. Burial will be at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Grace 7/9/1929 - 11/23/2018Taylor