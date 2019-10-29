John Lonnie Taylor, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lonnie was born on July 6, 1938, in Idaho Falls, ID, to John William and Virginia Brown Taylor. He grew up in Idaho Falls and Ucon areas. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1956. On May 3, 1962, he married Shirley Mae Nelson in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union six children were born. Three boys: John D, Brett, and Doug and three girls: Ann, Linda, and Jennifer. He worked as a delivery man for Coca-Cola, a machinist, a milkman for Wallace Dairy, and a mechanical engineer for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lonnie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission to the Hawaiian Islands. He served as Priesthood Leader at Darby Girls Camp for 21 years. He enjoyed coaching Little League, music, trains, camping, fishing, softball, archery and most of all spending time with his family. Lonnie loved his family and included everyone. He was generous and kind to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Taylor of Idaho Falls; his sons: John D. (Laura) Taylor of Idaho Falls, Brett Taylor of Springville, UT, and Doug (Shauna) Taylor of Far West, UT; his daughters: Ann (LaVell) Pack, Linda (Robert) Beazer, and Jennifer Taylor all of Idaho Falls; his brothers: Vern (LaNea) Taylor, Duane (Vada) Taylor, David (Chris) Taylor all of Idaho Falls; his sister, Karen (Ron) O'Connor of Idaho Falls; his sisters-in-law: Sherrey Taylor and Karen Taylor both of Idaho Falls; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: John William and Virginia Taylor; his brothers: William Dean Taylor and Kay Warren Taylor; and his grandson, John Phillip Taylor. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thurs., Oct. 31, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 13th Ward Chapel, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop Oliver Thuernagle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1, 2019, at Bancroft Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com John 7/6/1938 - 10/24/2019Lonnie Taylor