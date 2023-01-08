Johnny "JT" Lorraine Taylor passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the St. George Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. He was born September 16, 1953 in Wallace, Idaho to John and Carol Johnson Taylor. He was raised in Basalt, Idaho. He met Ruby (Hultz) Morton and had 2 children and later divorced. He then met his 2nd wife while living in Inyokern, CA, Pamela Jo Taylor. They were together several years before her passing. He spent most of his life living in California doing what he loved to do best, which was owning his own construction company. He also worked in maintenance for the federal prison for 10 years. He was also Mayor of Inyokern, California for a short time. He was always a hard worker, especially with his hands. Throughout his life and his careers he met several people including actors and President George Bush. More than that he lived life on his own terms and was a cowboy at heart. He is survived by his two children, Andrea (Travis) Payne of Pingree, ID, Brian (Heidi) Taylor of Blackfoot, ID; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandson; 4 brothers, Lonny (Val) Taylor of Blackfoot, ID, William Eddie (Debbie) Taylor, Steven (Tracy) Taylor of Firth, ID, Cory Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; 2 sisters, Trina (Brian) Cammack of Firth, ID and Becky (Brian) Mullahy of Salt Lake City, UT and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, John D. Taylor and Carol Virginia Taylor of Basalt, ID, sister in-law, Debbie Taylor and wife, Pamela Taylor. Memorial services will be held at Hawker Funeral Home in early June. Johnny 9/16/1953 - 12/29/2022Taylor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.