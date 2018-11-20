Patti Lyn Taylor Newman, 65, of Idaho Falls, returned home to her Heavenly Father on November 17, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Patti was born February 16, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ralph M Taylor and Persis Young Taylor. She grew up and attended schools in Iona and graduated from Bonneville High School. On March 25, 1990, she married Tom Newman in Idaho Falls. She became a loving mother to his son, Tom Jr. Patti and Tom made their home in Idaho Falls where Patti worked as an artist. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a wonderful artist and enjoyed glass etching and spending time with her family in the outdoors. Patti is survived by her loving husband, Tom Newman of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Tom Jr. (Kathryn) Newman of Rigby, ID; brothers, Meredith Taylor of Iona, ID and Loy (Jean) Taylor of Kuna, ID; sister, Fawn (Ron) Hedelius of Rigby, ID; grandson, Baden Newman; granddaughters, Braily and Breyer Newman; great grandson, Austin Newman; and 76 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Persis Taylor; brother, Larry Taylor; and sister, Sharron Ballard. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. The family would like to thank Solace Hospice for their loving care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patti 2/16/1953 - 11/17/2018Taylor